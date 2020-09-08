OHSAA announces its next executive director

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) announced the next executive director in a press release on Tuesday.

OHSAA’s board of directors selected Doug Ute as the next Executive Director. Elgin is former superintendent at Marion Elgin and Newark school districts, and has 35 years of education experience.

Ute began his career coaching basketball and teaching part-time at Noble Local Schools in 1988.

Ute’s Timeline

1988-1996 Basketball Coach and teacher at Shenandoah High School and Buckeye Central

1996 Pincipal at Marion Elgin

2000 Superintendent Marion Elgin

2009 Superintendent Newark City Schools

2008-09 OHSAA Central District Athletic Board

2011-Present OHSAA Central District Secretary

“I have always thought like a former coach and athletic director, and the OHSAA is where I want to be,” said Ute.

He will take over for interim Executive Director Bob Goldring, OHSAA’s Senior Director of Operations.

“I am humbled to be selected by the Board of Directors for this position and join a great team at the OHSAA office. We are all aware of the uncertainties that are before us due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ute said the the release. “I know that together we can and will be stronger together. My focus has always been on helping students become better people, and athletics are such an important part in that. That is true now more than ever. I can’t wait to get started and help lead our member schools.”

Ute played basketball at Clear Fork High School and continued his student-athletic career at Ashland University. There he earned a bachelor’s degree and returned to receive a master’s degree in school administration.