OHSAA announces details for upcoming state tournaments

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – OHSAA has released dates and times for upcoming state tournaments across Ohio.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association says details for several upcoming state tournaments have been finalized for cross country, volleyball, and soccer.

All regional and state cross country races will begin Saturday, October 31 and November 7.

Volleyball state tournaments will be hosted by Vandalia-Butler Highschool on Nov. 13-15.

The facility will be cleared and cleaned after each match, so the state tournament schedule will be adjusted to the following: Friday, November 13: Division II semifinals at 10 AM and 1 PM; Division I semifinals at 4 PM and 7 PM Saturday, November 14: Division IV semifinals at 10 AM and 1 PM; Division III semifinals at 4 PM and 7 PM Sunday, November 15: Division II final at 9 AM; Division I final at 12:30 PM; Division IV final at 4 PM; Division III final at 7:30 PM

The girl’s and boys’ soccer tournament will be at Mapfre stadium. The girls, Friday November 13, and boys Saturday November 14. The Stadium will be cleaned after each game.

“Due to the attendance restrictions this year, we didn’t know if it would be possible to have our finals in such an outstanding venue, but the Crew SC made it happen and we couldn’t be happier to once again crown our soccer state champions at MAPFRE Stadium,” says Kathleen Coughlin, OHSAA Director of Sport Management and soccer administrator. She also says the stadium will be clear and cleaned each game.

The announcement includes football regional final and state semifinal sites along with divisional breakdowns for the 2021 softball and baseball seasons.

Go to OHSAA for the full schedule and breakdowns.

Concerning COVID-19, OHSAA says all sports in Ohio – at all levels—are under the direction of the latest Ohio Department of Heath order.