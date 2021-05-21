Ohio’s unemployment rate remains unchanged at 4.7%

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has released the state’s unemployment rate for April 2021.

According to ODJFS, Ohio’s unemployment rate remained at 4.7% in April 2021, unchanged from 4.7% in March.

A year ago, during the early days of the pandemic, Ohio’s unemployment rate was 6.1% for the month.

ODJFS reports that Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased over the month by 3,700 to land at 5,308,300 for April.

ODJFS also reports the number of workers unemployed in Ohio in April at 273,000, up from 271,000 in March. The number of unemployed has decreased by 636,000 in the past 12 months.