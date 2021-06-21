Ohio’s unemployment rate increases to 5% in May

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio saw its unemployment rate increase to 5% in May, compared to 4.7% in April.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released that the state’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 14,800 over the month, from a revised 5,304,000 in April to 5,289,200 in May 2021.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in May was 278,000, up from 273,000 in April, according to the ODJFS.

The number of unemployed has decreased by 589,000 in the past 12 months from 867,000. The May 2021 unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 14.9% in May 2020.