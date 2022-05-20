COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio saw a slight decrease in its unemployment rate in April.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports the state’s unemployment rate for April at 4%, down from 4.1% in March.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 9,500 over the month, from a revised 5,464,400 in March to 5,473,900 in April.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in April was 233,000, down from 237,000 in March. The number of unemployed has decreased by 88,000 in the past 12 months from 321,000. The April unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 5.6% in April 2021, according to the ODJFS.

The U.S. unemployment rate for April 2022 was 3.6%, unchanged from March 2022, and down from 6.0% in April 2021.