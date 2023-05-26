COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Charlotte, Harper and Mia are among the top on the list of most popular names for newborn girls in Ohio.

The Social Security Administration, while a federal agency, compiles an annual list of the top 100 newborn names for both boys and girls in every state. The SSA based the number of times a child has been given a name locally off of Social Security card application data from Ohio.

View the full list of the 100 most popular girls’ names in Ohio in the chart below.

The SSA also released Social Security card application data for boys' names. This list included high-ranking names like Theodore, Elijah, Levi and Maverick.