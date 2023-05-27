COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Oliver, Elijah, Lincoln and Maverick are among the top on the list of most popular names for newborn boys in Ohio.

The Social Security Administration, while a federal agency, compiles an annual list of the top 100 newborn names in every state. The SSA based the number of times a child has been given a name locally off of Social Security card application data from Ohio.

Alongside boys’ names, the SSA also released a list of the top 100 girls’ names for the state. Charlotte, Harper and Mia were some examples of what ranked high for Ohio.

View the full list of the 100 most popular boys’ names for Ohio in the chart below.