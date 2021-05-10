Ohio’s suburban counties most vaccinated against COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s suburban counties have the highest vaccination rates while large cities begin to surpass the statewide average and rural counties continue to fall behind, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

Vaccination rates in the counties with Ohio’s largest cities — Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati — and their surrounding suburban counties surpass Ohio’s statewide vaccination rate of 41%.

Situated directly north of Columbus, Delaware County continues to lead the state: 54% of people have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot while 47% are fully vaccinated. Lake County, adjacent to Cleveland, has the second highest vaccination rate at 48%. Several other suburban Cleveland counties fall into the top 10: Medina, Geauga, Summit, and Lorain. And two suburban Toledo counties, Ottawa and Wood, are in the top 10 as well.

Ohio’s least vaccinated counties are Holmes, Adams, and Lawrence counties. Less than 25% of their residents are started the vaccination process.

Cuyahoga County (Cleveland), Franklin County (Columbus), and Hamilton County (Cincinnati) are 46%, 43%, and 43% vaccinated, respectively.

Polling released last week from the Kaiser Family Foundation supports this data.

Of those polled who said they have already received at least on dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or plan to be vaccinated ASAP, 67% are suburban residents, 64% are urban residents, and 55% are rural residents.

Have received at least 1 dose of the COVID vaccine: 💉



• Age 65 and up: 𝟳𝟲%

• Urban residents: 𝟱𝟱%

• Suburban residents 𝟱𝟴%

• Rural residents: 𝟱𝟬%

• White: 𝟲𝟬%

• Black: 𝟱𝟭%

• Hispanic: 𝟰𝟳%

• Democrats: 𝟳𝟬%

• Republicans: 𝟱𝟮%



👉🏻 https://t.co/F1vJG6xknz pic.twitter.com/bc1CVjtvmq — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) May 10, 2021

Vaccine appointments in central Ohio are readily available. Columbus Public Health, OhioHealth, Mount Carmel, and others are now offering no-appointment-needed walk-in or drive-up vaccines.