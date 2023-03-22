COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As part of severe weather awareness week in Ohio, a statewide tornado drill took place at 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

In Franklin County, warning sirens were activated for three minutes. This is a longer tone compared with the weekly Wednesday tests at noon.

Every year around March, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency puts aside one week to educate the public about potential severe weather. With spring just around the corner, the chance of severe weather increases across the state.

“Ohio’s weather can often be unpredictable, especially in the spring when temperatures fluctuate between warm and cold which can be a recipe for severe weather, or even tornadoes,” said Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick. “We encourage all Ohioans to make or review an existing emergency plan and be prepared.”

In an average year, Ohio experiences about 20 tornadoes, most generally on the weaker end, with winds between 65 and 110 mph. Occasionally, stronger tornadoes cause considerable damage in parts of the state.

Storm Team 4’s guide on the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.

Storm Team 4’s guide on safest options to shelter during the event of a tornado warning or other severe weather.

During Wednesday’s tornado drill, the Ohio EMA encouraged businesses, schools, and households to practice their severe weather plans when the sirens go off. In addition to tornadoes, the EMA shared protocols in the event of floods. For more details, click here.

For your most accurate forecast from Storm Team 4, click here. Stick with NBC4 and Storm Team 4 on-air and online in the event of severe weather warnings.