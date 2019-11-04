Ohio’s ROTC programs compete, bond at event

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — ROTC programs from across Ohio came together to put their skills to the true test.

It was all fun and games that were actually preparing them for the real world.

Kickball…tug o’ war…flag football. It’s all part of the Battle of Ohio.

“The competition today, it’s fierce,” said Abbey Pitcock, a Miami University senior.

Cadets from The Ohio State University and other colleges in the state prepare for this the whole semester.

“They have the opportunity to put all their training to work in the competition,” said Second Lt. Luke Thomas, an ROTC recruiter.

Each school is represented by a different color shirt.

“We have Miami over here in the red and over there, with the orange, it’s a great opportunity to show off colors and be proud of their school,” said Shannon Hourigan with the Air Force ROTC.

And the best part about the competition?

“Meeting all the kids from different schools and learning how their ROTC works and it’s a wonderful opportunity,” said Hourigan. “I know that there are so many people around us and supporting us on and it’s overwhelmingly positive.”

Even though it’s all fun and games during this battle, it’s preparing them for any battle they might fight after graduation.

“Whenever you’re actually out in the military, you’re going to have to go out on deployment with other units, so this is preparing us for that a little bit,” said Nicholas Cap, of the OSU ROTC.