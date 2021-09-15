Ohio’s redistricting process coming down to the wire as midnight deadline approaches

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It is set to be a late evening at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday as the Redistricting Commission works down to the wire to agree on new state legislative maps which will determine who will represent who, possibly for the next decade, and who will craft laws on behalf of you and your community.

Midnight Wednesday is the deadline to get this all tied up and ready to go. The commission has already missed the original Sept. 1 deadline.

The commission went into recess at approximately 10:30 a.m. and was supposed to return at 3 p.m., but that was pushed back by an additional five hours.

The commission is now supposed to return at 8 p.m., just four hours before the deadline.

The maps have not been present in the hearing room and a lot of what’s happening with the commission is pretty much all happening behind closed doors.

Both sides have had harsh criticism about the maps that have been presented, some at the hearings, saying it divides communities of color and focuses on benefitting the respective political parties.

People familiar with what is happening said at this point, it’s down to negotiations: What will each side give to the other to get this 10-year map through and approved by both Democrats and Republicans?

“The maps are very detailed,” said state Sen. Vernon Sykes (D-Akron), co-chairman of the commission. “It has a lot of technical details with them, so time is needed and preparation to make sure what we’re voting on is clear and concise and something that would not need adjustments later.”

“Continue the negotiations,” said state Sen. Matt Huffman, Senate president. “We’ll probably have a late night tonight, so we’ll see what happens. I’m optimistic.”

At least two Republicans and two Democrats on the commission have to reach an agreement to get the 10-year map. Otherwise, the map will only last for four years.