Ohio’s pink tax repeal signed into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s “pink tax” repeal has been signed into law.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 26 into law Wednesday. The bill, which provides a tax credit to teachers who purchase school supplies, includes an amendment that repeals the state’s pink tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products.

Rep. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, was one of the provision’s sponsors. She said the signing of the bill ends a form of gender-based discrimination in the state of Ohio.

“Women will see a significant amount of savings over the course of their lifetime with the repeal of the pink tax. It is my hope that other states who have not repealed this tax will recognize the great strides the Ohio Legislature has taken and follow suit,” she said.

Ohio joins 15 other states exempting feminine hygiene products from sales tax, saving women nearly $4 million each year.