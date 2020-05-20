Ohio’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance data compromised

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. – The government reported Thursday that another 5.2 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits, taking the four-week total to 22 million, a staggering figure in a downturn that economists say presents the country with its most severe outlook since the Great Depression of the 1930s. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says nearly two dozen pandemic unemployment claimants may have had the ability to access information about other people.

According to ODJFS, the department was notified by the contractor administering the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Deloitte, that about two-dozen people inadvertently had the ability to view other claimants’ information.

ODJFS says once the unauthorized access was identified, Deloitte fixed the issue within an hour. They contacted those who had access to the data. Although ODJFS said there is no evidence of any widespread data compromise, Deloitte is offering credit monitoring to all PUA claimants for 12 months.

