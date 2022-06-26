COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If you are a registered nurse or a tractor-trailer driver, your skills were in high demand in Ohio last month.

According to data released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, registered nurses were the most sought-after workers with 16,042 jobs advertised between April 14 through May 13. Tractor-trailer and heavy truck drivers were second, with 13,422 jobs advertised.

Of the all the jobs advertised during that time period, 26.2 percent of them paid between $50,000 and $79,000 per year, which ODJFS called upper middle income jobs. Middle income ($30,000-$49,000) jobs accounted for 26 percent; six-figure jobs ($100,000+) 22 percent; entry-level (less then $30,000) jobs 14.8 percent; and high-income jobs ($80,000-$99,000) 11 percent.

For other positions advertised across the state, front-line retail supervisors had 11,785 positions, and software developers had 10,873 positions.

Columbus-based financial advisory service Deloitte advertised the most open positions with 6,088, followed by Dollar General with 5,660.

Bachelor’s degrees were required for 42.2 percent of the jobs advertised, while a high school diploma/GED was the education requirement for 39.6 percent of advertised jobs. A driver’s license was required for 40,570 jobs.

The report, released by OhioMeansJobs.com, is based on data provided by global research and advisory company TalentNeuron Gartner. According to ODJFS, the Ohio Means Jobs website can list more than 100,000 available jobs statewide at any one time.

The full report from ODJFS is below.