Ohio’s leaders react to Iran’s attack on U.S. military bases in Iraq

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s political leaders are reacting to the attack by Iran against two U.S. military bases in Iraq Tuesday.
Congressman Steve Stivers, a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, said his heart is with the troops, adding:
“We must be strategic in our choices, but consistent in our support of our brave men and women. We need to conduct a thorough battle damage assessment, and any response should be considered through the lens of what is in America’s best interest and should not needlessly escalate hostilities.”
Congresswoman Joyce Beatty took to Twitter.
Congressman Troy Balderson also shared a message supporting the U.S. military:
“I’m praying for members of our military serving overseas tonight. The nation stands behind you. God bless America and God bless our troops!”
Ohio Sen. Rob Portman also took to Twitter, posting the following:
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also weighed in with a message for the troops:
“Our armed forces around the world work tirelessly to keep us safe. We are grateful for all the Ohioans who are serving our country in the military, and keep them always in our thoughts and prayers.”