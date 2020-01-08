Ohio’s leaders react to Iran’s attack on U.S. military bases in Iraq

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s political leaders are reacting to the attack by Iran against two U.S. military bases in Iraq Tuesday.

Congressman Steve Stivers, a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, said his heart is with the troops, adding:

“We must be strategic in our choices, but consistent in our support of our brave men and women. We need to conduct a thorough battle damage assessment, and any response should be considered through the lens of what is in America’s best interest and should not needlessly escalate hostilities.”

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty took to Twitter.

Carefully monitoring the situation in Iraq. Thinking of our servicemembers, personnel, their families, and many others there tonight. We need diplomacy to deescalate, so that we keep Americans safe at home and abroad.https://t.co/McpIfYg1Xm — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) January 8, 2020

Congressman Troy Balderson also shared a message supporting the U.S. military:

“I’m praying for members of our military serving overseas tonight. The nation stands behind you. God bless America and God bless our troops!”

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman also took to Twitter, posting the following:

Iran’s latest attacks on US military bases in Iraq are a continuation of a reckless and provocative policy. Our prayers are with our brave service members forward deployed in harm’s way. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) January 8, 2020

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also weighed in with a message for the troops: