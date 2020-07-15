Ohio’s largest orthopedic practice saved jobs using federal, state programs during shutdown

Despite 90% of revenue evaporating while elective surgeries were put on hold, Ohio’s largest orthopedic practice kept 93% of its staff through a combination of the federal Paycheck Protection Program and a state program for partial unemployment pay.

Business is slowly picking back up for Orthopedic One, and it’s resumed planning for a new headquarters and medical office in Westerville, said CEO Tim Smith .

The board of the physician-owned practice had paused the project in an emergency conference call in March, he said. Members also voted to stop paying all 60 doctors and surgeons, and reduce management pay.

“They said, ‘At the end of all of this, we want our people to be there when we come out on the other side,’ ” Smith said. “Keeping our workforce intact was my first mandate.”

The practice cut about 40 positions, and 10 others found new jobs – but in a competitive healthcare labor market, 650 have stayed part-time throughout the crisis.

