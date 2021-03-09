Ohio’s Jim Jordan backing #FreeBritney movement for Britney Spears

In this combination photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles, and Britney Spears arrives at the premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” on July 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. Attorneys for the two sparred Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, over how he should share power with a financial company newly appointed as his partner in the conservatorship that controls her money. (AP Photo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan has joined the Free Britney movement.

Jordan and fellow Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz wrote a letter Tuesday requesting a hearing in the House of Representatives on court-ordered conservatorships, an issue that has affected musician Britney Spears for years and was the subject of a recent documentary, Free Britney.

“In recent years, there has been growing public concern about the use of conservatorships to effectively deprive individuals of personal freedoms at the behest of others through the manipulation of the courts,” their letter read in part. “The most striking example is perhaps the case of multi-platinum performing artist Britney Spears.”

Spears’ father, Jamie, has had control of her fortune, reported at $59 million, since 2008, after she had several public mental breakdowns. In recent years, she has attempted to regain control of her finances unsuccessfully.

Now 39 and the mother of two sons, Spears has not performed, recorded music or made media appearances since declaring a career hiatus early in 2019.

Jordan represents Ohio’s Fourth District, which includes Union County. Gaetz represents a section of Florida. Both are part of the House Judiciary Committee, with Jordan the ranking member, but the committee and the House are controlled by the Democratic Party. Their letter was sent to Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), the committee chairman.



Ranking Member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, right, accompanied by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., left, speaks to members of the media following a House Judiciary Committee closed door meeting with former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman on Capitol Hill, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Their letter cited the American Civil Liberties Union recently saying that conservatorships “should be viewed with skepticism and used as a last resort.”

“When situations suggest the unjust deprivation of those rights by the government, we have an obligation to conduct oversight and explore potential remedies,” the letter read.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.