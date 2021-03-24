Ohio’s income tax deadline is changed, now matches IRS deadline of May 17

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio has changed its deadline for when individual income taxes are due to match the new federal deadline of May 17.

Ohio Tax Commissioner Jeff McClain announced the change Wednesday. The IRS had extended the federal deadline last week for personal income taxes. State taxes in Ohio can only be filed after federal since the form requires individuals to carry over their federal adjusted gross income.

In a news release, McClain said that “the extension is intended to provide some relief to individuals impacted by the public safety measures adopted to contain the spread of the coronavirus.”

It’s the second year in a row that the deadline has been extended past the traditional April 15. In Ohio, the extension applies to individual income taxes and school district income taxes for 2020.

The state’s news release also said that, as with the IRS extension, Ohio will waive the penalty on tax due payments during the extension.

But the state noted that estimated income tax payments for 2021 are not affected and must still be made by April 15.