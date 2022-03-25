COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s unemployment rate saw a slight drop from January to February.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced there were 242,000 workers unemployed in the state for February down from 246,000 in January. That is a drop to 4.2% from 4.3% in the previous month.

The number of unemployed has decreased by 91,000 in the past 12 months from 333,000. The February unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 5.8% in February 2021.

The ODJFS says the labor force participation rate in February 2022 for the state was 61.5%, unchanged from January 2022 and up from 61.3% in February 2021.

The U.S. unemployment rate for February 2022 was 3.8%, down from 4.0% in January 2022, and down from 6.2% in February 2021.