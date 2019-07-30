Ohio’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Stores and parents are bracing for a back-to-school shopping frenzy this weekend. Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday extends from midnight on Friday to 11:59 Sunday night.

Starting this year, the tax-free shopping weekend is now a permanent holiday designated on the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday of August.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from the state’s 5.75 percent sales tax:

Clothing less than $75 per item

School supplies less than $20 per item

School instructional material less than $20 per item

According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school will spend close to $700 on back-to-school shopping in 2019. The average American teacher spends almost $500 dollars out of pocket each school year for additional supplies.

NBC4 is exploring the discount and its effect on families, teachers and retailers. Find out how you can take advantage of the savings and also help others in need tonight on NBC4.