OhioHealth to resume elective surgeries Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — OhioHealth has announced it will begin elective surgeries again starting Friday.

According to a release from OhioHealth, all elective surgeries that do not require an overnight stay, and fall under Governor Mike DeWine’s guidelines, will resume May 1.

“We have done a terrific job over these last few months of creating a safe environment for our caregivers, patients and visitors,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, senior vice president and chief medical officer at OhioHealth. “As we resume electives, maintaining and enhancing that high level of safety will be at the core of all we do.”

The following protocols will be implemented at all OhioHealth care sites prior to the start of elective surgeries on Friday:

· Daily well-checks for associates, including temperature monitoring

· Temperature screening for all patients and visitors entering OhioHealth facilities

· Use of hospital-grade personal protective equipment (PPE) that is appropriate for the caregiver’s role

· Masking for all associates, patients and visitors

· Continued rigorous handwashing protocols for associates

· Oversight by certified infection prevention practitioners who review all processes to ensure the highest level of safety

· Continued cleaning of facilities and medical devices with hospital-grade products approved by the United States EPA to kill SARS-CoV-2

· Incorporating social distancing standards in all of our processes and facilities

· COVID-19 testing for all patients, even if they are not experiencing symptoms, within 72 hours of any procedure which requires anesthesia or sedation

· Limiting hospital entrances

· Continuing with visitor restrictions (exceptions will allow a support person for maternity and surgery)

In the release, OhioHealth state it will announce plans to resume additional services and procedures in the coming days and weeks.