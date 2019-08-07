OhioHealth to raise minimum wage to $15 per hour

OhioHealth announced on Wednesday it will raise its minimum, starting wage from $12 per hour to $15 per hour, across the health system, effective Nov. 3, according to OhioHealth.

OhioHealth currently has more than 4,200 associates who earn less than $15 per hour, Ohio Health officials said in a press release.

Moving from $12 to $15 per hour will increase annual compensation for a full-time employee by 25 percent, from $24,960 to $31,200 per year, according to the health system.

Additionally, associates earning just above the $15 minimum starting wage will receive a pay adjustment to preserve their relative placement in their pay grade. In total, more than 9,600 associates will receive a pay increase as a result of this change.

“One of the most foundational things we do to ensure a great workplace for all associates is to pay people fairly,” said Johnni Beckel, senior vice president and Chief Human Resources Officer in a press release. “That means each and every associate – regardless of where they work or the job they perform.”

OhioHealth defines fair pay as compensation that is equitable within OhioHealth and competitive with its external market, officials said.

For some jobs, however, the external market rate may be insufficient. Ohio’s state minimum wage of $8.55 per hour is not enough to enable people to support themselves and their families.

“For many years,” said Beckel in a written statement, “OhioHealth has paid well above minimum wage for certain jobs in order to attract and retain talent and, more importantly, to live our values. In today’s strong labor market, competitive pay helps us attract top talent for patient-facing roles that are essential to a positive patient and family experience.”

Groups most impacted include areas of highest voluntary turnover such as Environmental Services, Patient Escorts and Patient Support Associates (PSAs).

“As one of the largest employers in central Ohio with 28,000 associates, we are happy and proud to be able to provide this to our associates. It’s one very important way we live our cardinal value of honoring the dignity and worth of every person.”