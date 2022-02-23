COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –A second hospital system has announced it will be updating its visitor policy.

Starting Thursday, each patient at OhioHealth hospitals will be allowed two designated visitors for the duration of their stay. The visitors will be allowed to visit daily and come and go as needed.

However, emergency departments, surgery and invasive procedure areas will continue to allow only one visitor per day. Outpatient centers, including laboratories, imaging and rehabilitation centers and OhioHealth Physician Group practices will continue to allow visitors by exception only.

Earlier Wednesday, the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center announced it would be updating its visitor policy as well, to allow for two visitors per patient.

All visitors to an OhioHealth facility will be required to wear a mask, except while eating, and be asymptomatic of COVID-19 symptoms.

OhioHealth announced the following exceptions will be made for patients in unique medical situations:

Patients that have tested positive for COVID-19 – One visitor per day from 2-6 pm for the duration of their stay or while in isolation.

– One visitor per day from 2-6 pm for the duration of their stay or while in isolation. Patients receiving behavioral health care – scheduled visitation.

– scheduled visitation. Patients receiving end-of-life care – Acute end-of-life patients may have up to three visitors at any given time, and no maximum number of visitors per day.

– Acute end-of-life patients may have up to three visitors at any given time, and no maximum number of visitors per day. Maternity patients – Two visitors during the duration of their stay as well as a doula, if they so choose, during the labor and delivery portion of their stay. If laboring patients are minors, they may have parents/guardians in addition to the parent-to-be of the baby. Hospitals with NICUs will follow Nationwide Children’s Hospital visitor management policy.

For more information on OhioHealth’s visitor policy go to www.ohiohealth.com/covid-19/visitor-restrictions.