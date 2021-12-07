COLUMBUS (WCMH) — OhioHealth says it’s putting a pause on when it is requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

A release from an OhioHealth spokesperson states:

“We believe, like the majority of health systems nationwide, that requiring the vaccine is the right thing to do to protect our patients and staff from COVID-19 and are moving forward with our decision to require the COVID-19 vaccine or have an approved medical or religious exemption.

Our process was developed to ensure compliance with state and federal law. However, given the recent regulatory and legislative issues we are pausing our timeline. We are not changing our mandate process, but we are pausing on the timeline at this point.”