OhioHealth Pickerington Medical Campus announces expansion into hospital

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The OhioHealth Pickerington Medical Campus has announced it will be expanding into a hospital, which will add inpatient beds and new services.

“From the moment we broke ground, we knew the Pickerington Medical Campus was only the beginning of our commitment to Pickerington and nearby communities,” said Kevin Lutz, DPM, president, OhioHealth Grove City Methodist Hospital and accountable executive for the Westerville and Pickerington Medical Campuses. “Since our opening in 2015, we have expanded to open a Short Stay Unit, purchased the adjacent medical office building, created strong partnerships with local schools, actively participate in the Chamber and sponsor local events.”

The expansion will be built on over 30 acres of undeveloped land on-site, expanding from the northern side of the current campus.

“As we continue to learn more about the healthcare needs of the community, we recognize there are additional services we could provide and now is the time to strengthen and deepen our commitment,” said Dr. Lutz.

OhioHealth says it plans to keep all current services on the campus in operation for the duration of the construction, including the Pickerington Emergency Care Center.