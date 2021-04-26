OhioHealth offers walk-in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, no appointment, for people needing first shot

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — OhioHealth will offer first shot COVID-19 vaccinations for walk-ins without an appointment beginning Tuesday.

The walk-in center will be open from noon to 2 p.m. at the OhioHealth David P. Blom Administrative Campus at 3430 OhioHealth Pkwy, Columbus. These walk-in vaccination times will be held from Tuesday through Friday, April 30.

OhioHealth is currently administering the Pfizer vaccine, for people aged 16 and up. Vaccine recipients 16 or 17 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Adults, including guardians, must bring identification that includes name and age. Identification will be accepted that is expired or from another state or country.

If you would like to schedule an appointment to guarantee a spot, please call OhioHealth COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (614) 533.6999 or visit the OhioHealth MyChart app to schedule an appointment. To learn more about the vaccine, please visit to https://www.ohiohealth.com/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations/.