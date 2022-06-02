COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — OhioHealth will be offering all new and current full-time employees, as well as some part-time employees, more than $5,000 for low to no-cost degree programs in critical need clinical programs.

“As a leading employer in the state of Ohio, we want OhioHealth to be the place people want to work,” says Qiana Williams, OhioHealth vice president, total rewards and human resources operations. “We are committed to removing educational barriers for our associates. These new and enhanced options benefit current associates and tell prospective associates, OhioHealth is the place to start your career and continue life-long learning and development.”

OhioHealth announced the expansion of the employer-paid tuition program Thursday, stating that the assistance includes no out-of-pocket cost at eight colleges, and employer direct pay of up to $5,250 per calendar year to more than 50 partner colleges and universities.

“We are very fortunate to have many college and university partners in this impactful endeavor and look forward to supporting our associates’ future and educational opportunities,” Williams said.

For more information you can visit OhioHealth.com.