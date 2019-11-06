OhioHealth, Jewish Family Services partner to provide care for Holocaust survivors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – They’ve survived mass persecution and now there’s a new push to make sure Holocaust survivors stay in good health.

Ohio Health Wellness on Wheels and Jewish Family Services have formed a partnership to provide care to the survivors.



Images of concentration camps, death and despair are stuck in the minds of many Holocaust survivors.

Garett Ray with Jewish Family Services hears the horror stories.



“The Holocaust was a terrible time to hear the stories when they’re willing to share those stories. Everyone has a different story. They were persecuted. The ones from the Soviet Union they were fleeing. They were in hiding. They still witnessed death,” Ray said.



Ray said many of the survivors came to central Ohio from the Soviet Union in the ’90s and weren’t able to establish themselves in the workforce. They also didn’t learn English.



“That’s a major reason they’re living in poverty. So all of those dynamics causes a lot of anxiety just navigating the different systems. The healthcare system is one of the challenges,” Ray said.



This mobile unit is expected to help them overcome those barriers.

Any Holocaust survivor is encouraged to register.

There are Russian interpreters, support, and case managers all while providing primary medical care like tests, flu shots, and other types of exams.

It officially started last Monday and will be here every Monday for a year.



Organizers say helping Holocaust victims is a community effort and they encourage you to donate to the Jewish Family Services.

