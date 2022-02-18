COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth is expanding its presence in the Upper Arlington area, buying two properties at the intersection of North Star Road and West Lane Avenue.

OhioHealth bought the properties for a combined $9.1 million on Feb. 16, according to the Franklin County Auditor.

“OhioHealth is looking forward to growing our presence in the Upper Arlington community, less than 3 miles from OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital,” spokeswoman Katie Logan said in an emailed statement. “Our team is currently working to determine the services and timing that will be best positioned to serve the needs of the community.”

The health system bought a 55,000-square-foot office building at 1480 W. Lane Ave., as well as an adjacent parking parcel connecting to the building’s parking lot with an address of 2455 North Star Road.

OhioHealth said these combined parcels will provide a convenient location to further serve the Upper Arlington community and the nearby surrounding communities.

