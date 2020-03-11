OhioHealth doctor addresses coronavirus myths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4’s Brad Johansen sat down with Dr. Joseph Gastaldo of Ohio Health to dispell any health myths and answer Coronavirus concerns for all Ohioans.

Experts say the virus started in China with 80,000 infections and doctors have a significant case study to predict what to expect in the U.S.

But in Ohio, the identified cases are isolated so far, but it being a new virus means everyone is susceptible to it according to Ohio Health.

Dr. Gastaldo says the people at most risk are the elderly, “The people at higher risk begin at the age of 60, 70,80. If you get the virus you are going to be more sick, especially if you have the following conditions, heart condition, lung condition and diabetes.”

The doctor continued to say the virus isn’t a fake narrative.

“It is not media created. in my opinion, the media job is to serve its customers that being the public what the media needs to do is help promote safety..help promote statements that come from the CDC, Ohio department of health, Columbus public health,” according to Dr. Gastaldo.

