Ohioans urged to stay the course as COVID variants increase cases

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio health officials are cautioning about a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, mostly in the northern part of the state that borders Michigan.

“We had a plateau, now we have an increase in positivity,” said Ohio Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff at Thursday’s COVID-19 update.

Dr. Vanderhoff said that Ohio’s increased COVID activity is mirroring the rest of the nation, but cautioned, “it’s more dramatic in two hot spots: Michigan and the New York City/New Jersey area.”

The highest case counts are in Ohio’s Zone 1 counties, which run from Toledo to the Mahoning Valley. Dr. Vanderhoff said this is because of Ohio’s northern border with Michigan.

Dr. Vanderhoff said that Michigan’s rise in cases has been more than 3.5 times that of Ohio, and that the increase is driven by virus variants from California and the United Kingdom.

“The variant counts went from 92 on March 12, to 173 on March 19, and 620 today,” he said.

“Ohio remains in a race with a virus that is now more contagious,” Dr. Vanderhoff said. “We must press on with consistent masking and vaccination, especially with CDC research confirming that vaccines are powerful protection even in case of variants”