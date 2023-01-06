COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While Friday marked two years since a mob breached the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Department of Justice has had its hands full going into 2023 as it has cases waiting from Ohio and around the country.

Federal investigators have charged at least 54 Ohioans in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot in Washington, D.C., where protesters gathered to try and stop Congress from formalizing the victory of President-elect Joe Biden. The event, which led to at least five deaths during and four officers committing suicide afterward, has been referred to as both an attack and an insurrection in the time since.

View points on the map below, which show cities where authorities made arrests and charged Ohioans they say were present during the riot two years ago. Scroll below to see individual charges for each person accused.

Ohio suspects accused in Jan. 6, 2021 riots

The following is each Ohio suspect’s status in the court system as of Jan. 6, 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jared Hunter Adams – Hilliard

Charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Pleaded not guilty, remains on a personal recognizance bond

Stephen Michael Ayres – Warren

Charged with Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Pleaded guilty, sentenced on Sept. 22, 2022 to 24 months of probation, 100 hours of community service and $500 restitution

Steven Billingsley – Richmond

Charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Pleaded guilty on Aug. 15, 2022, but has yet to be sentenced

Therese Borgerding – Dayton

Charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds Parade, Demonstrate or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings

Arrested on July 28, 2021, but no further updates

Gabriel Burgess – Toledo

Charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Pleaded guilty, sentenced in March 2022 to 18 months of probation, 45 days of home detention, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution

Donald and Shawndale Chilcoat – Celina

Facing multiple charges

Both were arrested on Aug. 11, 2022 but no further updates

Jonathan Joseph Copeland – Fort Shawnee

Facing multiple charges

Arrested Aug. 25, 2022, but no further updates

Donovan Ray Crowl – Southern District of Ohio

Facing charges including Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Tampering with Documents or Proceedings

Arrested on Jan. 18, 2021, and has nine separate indictments against him since, with the most recent being on June 22, 2022

William Dunfee – Frazeysburg

Facing multiple charges

Arrested Oct. 5, 2022, but no further updates

Luke Faulkner – Blanchester

Charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Arrested Dec. 8, 2021, but no further updates

Troy Elbert Faulkner – State of Ohio

Charged with Destruction of Government Property; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Stepping, Climbing, Removing, or Injuring Property on the Capitol Grounds

Pleaded guilty, sentenced on Nov. 3, 2022, to five months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $10,560 in restitution

Timothy Allen Hart – Huber Heights

Charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder Obstruction of Justice/Congress

Arrested on June 30, 2021 and indicted on Aug. 25, 2021, but no further updates

James Matthew Hornbing – Southern District of Ohio

Charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly Conduct Which Impedes the Conduct of Government Business; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in the Capitol Buildings; Obstruction of Justice/Congress

Arrested on Feb. 26, 2021 and originally pleaded not guilty, but changed plea to guilty on Oct. 6, 2022. No further updates

Derek Jancart – Canal Winchester

Charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Pleaded guilty, and sentenced Sept. 9, 2021 to 45 days in prison and $500 restitution

Caleb Jones – Columbus

Charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Pleaded guilty, and sentenced Dec. 1, 2021, to two years probation, two months on house arrest, 100 hours of community service and $500 restitution

Paul Seymour Jr. – Cincinnati

Facing multiple charges

Pleaded guilty, and sentenced Nov. 4, 2022, to one year of probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution

Jared Kastner – Beavercreek

Charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Arrested Dec. 8, 2021, but no further updates

Terry Lynn Lindsey – State of Ohio

Charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Pleaded guilty, and sentenced July 15, 2022, to five months in prison, three years of probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution

Saul Llamas – Cleveland

Facing multiple charges

Arrested Nov. 30, 2022, but no further updates

Michael S. Lockwood – Warren

Facing multiple charges

Arrested Dec. 15, 2022, but no further updates

Robert Anthony Lyon – Columbus

Charged with Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting Theft of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Pleaded guilty, and sentenced Sept. 22, 2022 to 40 days in prison, one year of supervised release and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $2,000 restitution.

Clifford Mackrell – Wellington

Charged with Forcibly Assault, Resist, Oppose, Impede, Intimidate, or Interfere with Certain Officers or Employees Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority with Intent to Impede or Disrupt the Orderly Conduct of Government Business or Official Functions Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Pleaded not guilty on May 3, 2021, and remains on a personal recognizance bond.

Kenneth Massie – Dayton

Facing multiple charges

Pleaded guilty on Oct. 21, 2022, and awaiting sentencing

David Mehaffie – Kettering

Facing charges including Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers and Aiding and Abetting Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting Civil Disorder Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Found guilty of four offenses, including felony aiding and aiding and abetting in assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Awaiting sentencing

Walter J. Messer – Dayton

Facing charges including Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds Parade, Demonstrate or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings

Arrested July 28, 2021, but no further updates

Adam Miller – Akron

Facing multiple charges

Arrested on May 31, 2022, but no further updates

Brandon James and Stephanie Danielle Miller – Bradford

Both facing charges including Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing In a Capitol Building

Brandon pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building and was sentenced Dec. 15, 2022 to 20 days in prison, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution

Stephanie pleaded guilty to the same charge was was sentenced Dec. 15, 2022 to 14 days of incarceraton, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution

Bennie Alvin and Sandra Ruth Parker – Northern District of Ohio

Facing charges including Conspiracy Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds Tampering with Documents or Proceedings

Both were arrested Feb. 18, 2021, and have seen eight different indictments since, with the most recent being on June 22, 2022. No further updates

Madison Pettit – Toledo

Charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Pleaded guilty and sentenced on March 31, 2022, to 18 months of probation, 45 days on house arrest, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution

Christine Priola – Willoughby

Charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds Unlawful Activities on Capitol Grounds, Parades, Assemblages and Display of Flags

Pleaded guilty and sentenced on Oct. 28, 2022 to 15 months in prison, one year of supervised release and $2,000 restitution

Erik Rau – Columbus

Charged with Knowingly Enter or Remain in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority to do so; Knowingly, and with Intent to Impede or Disrupt the Orderly Conduct of Government Business. Willfully Utter Loud, Threatening, or Abusive Language or Engage in Disruptive Conduct, Parade, Demonstrate or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings

Pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and was sentenced on Sept. 29, 2021 to 45 days of incarceration and $500 restitution

Oliver Louis Sarko – Columbus

Charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Made a plea agreement and was sentenced on April 29, 2022, to 30 days in jail, 36 months of probation and $500 restitution

Ethan C. Seitz – Bucyrus

Charged with Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Pleaded not guilty to all counts on April 22, 2021, but no further updates

Alexander Sheppard – Columbus

Charged with Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Entering and Remaining on the Floor of Congress; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Pleaded not guilty on all counts and had a status conference on July 19, 2021, but no further updates

Jordan Siemers – Geneva

Facing multiple charges

Arrested Nov. 30, 2022, but no further updates

Justin Michael Smith – Cleveland

Facing multiple charges

Arrested May 4, 2022, but no further updates

Paul Seymour Sr. – Cincinnati

Facing multiple charges

Pleaded guilty and sentenced on Nov. 4, 2022, to one year of probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution

Devin Steiner – Akron

Facing multiple charges

Arrested May 26, 2022, but no further updates

Justin Stoll – Southern District of Ohio

Facing a charge of Interstate threats; Tampering with a witness by threat

Arrested Jan. 15, 2021, but no further updates

Ryan Swoope – Mentor

Facing multiple charges

Arrested on Nov. 30, 2022, but no further updates

Cole Andrew Temple – Toledo

Charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Pleaded guilty on Oct. 5, 2022, and awaiting sentencing

Dustin Byron Thompson – Southern District of Ohio

Charged with Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Theft of Government Property; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Found guilty on all counts by a jury on April 14, 2022, and sentenced Nov. 18, 2022 to three years in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution

Colton and Kimberly Wargo – Cleveland

Facing multiple charges

Both arrested on May 4, 2022, but no further updates

Jessica Watkins – Dayton

Charged with seditious conspiracy alongside charges in new case.

Found guilty on Nov. 29, 2022, of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging duties. Awaiting sentencing

Jodi Lynn Wilson – Toledo

Facing charges including Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Arrested on Aug. 19, 2021 with an initial appearance Aug. 25, but no further updates

John Douglas Wright – Canton

Charged with Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly Conduct and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder Obstruction of Justice/Congress False Statement to Federal Agents

Pleaded guilty on Aug. 2, 2022, and awaiting sentencing

Abigail, Loammi and Loruhamah Yazdani-Isfehani – Columbus

All three were given multiple charges

All three pleaded guilty between July 28, 2022 and Aug. 10, 2022.

Abigail was sentenced Nov. 10, 2022 to two years of probation, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay $500 restitution

Loammi was sentenced Nov. 10, 2022 to 14 days of incarceration, two years of probation, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay $500 restitution

Loruhamah was sentenced Nov. 10, 2022 to two years of probation, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay $500 restitution

Elijah Yazdani – Logan

Facing charges including Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in any Restricted Building or Grounds Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds Obstruct, or Impede Passage Through or Within the Capitol Building

Arrested on May 3, 2021, and information filed on Aug. 26, 2021, but no further updates