COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While Friday marked two years since a mob breached the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Department of Justice has had its hands full going into 2023 as it has cases waiting from Ohio and around the country.
Federal investigators have charged at least 54 Ohioans in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot in Washington, D.C., where protesters gathered to try and stop Congress from formalizing the victory of President-elect Joe Biden. The event, which led to at least five deaths during and four officers committing suicide afterward, has been referred to as both an attack and an insurrection in the time since.
View points on the map below, which show cities where authorities made arrests and charged Ohioans they say were present during the riot two years ago. Scroll below to see individual charges for each person accused.
Ohio suspects accused in Jan. 6, 2021 riots
The following is each Ohio suspect’s status in the court system as of Jan. 6, 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Jared Hunter Adams – Hilliard
- Charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
- Pleaded not guilty, remains on a personal recognizance bond
Stephen Michael Ayres – Warren
- Charged with Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Pleaded guilty, sentenced on Sept. 22, 2022 to 24 months of probation, 100 hours of community service and $500 restitution
Steven Billingsley – Richmond
- Charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Pleaded guilty on Aug. 15, 2022, but has yet to be sentenced
Therese Borgerding – Dayton
- Charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds Parade, Demonstrate or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings
- Arrested on July 28, 2021, but no further updates
Gabriel Burgess – Toledo
- Charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
- Pleaded guilty, sentenced in March 2022 to 18 months of probation, 45 days of home detention, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution
Donald and Shawndale Chilcoat – Celina
- Facing multiple charges
- Both were arrested on Aug. 11, 2022 but no further updates
Jonathan Joseph Copeland – Fort Shawnee
- Facing multiple charges
- Arrested Aug. 25, 2022, but no further updates
Donovan Ray Crowl – Southern District of Ohio
- Facing charges including Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Tampering with Documents or Proceedings
- Arrested on Jan. 18, 2021, and has nine separate indictments against him since, with the most recent being on June 22, 2022
William Dunfee – Frazeysburg
- Facing multiple charges
- Arrested Oct. 5, 2022, but no further updates
Luke Faulkner – Blanchester
- Charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
- Arrested Dec. 8, 2021, but no further updates
Troy Elbert Faulkner – State of Ohio
- Charged with Destruction of Government Property; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Stepping, Climbing, Removing, or Injuring Property on the Capitol Grounds
- Pleaded guilty, sentenced on Nov. 3, 2022, to five months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $10,560 in restitution
Timothy Allen Hart – Huber Heights
- Charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder Obstruction of Justice/Congress
- Arrested on June 30, 2021 and indicted on Aug. 25, 2021, but no further updates
James Matthew Hornbing – Southern District of Ohio
- Charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly Conduct Which Impedes the Conduct of Government Business; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in the Capitol Buildings; Obstruction of Justice/Congress
- Arrested on Feb. 26, 2021 and originally pleaded not guilty, but changed plea to guilty on Oct. 6, 2022. No further updates
Derek Jancart – Canal Winchester
- Charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
- Pleaded guilty, and sentenced Sept. 9, 2021 to 45 days in prison and $500 restitution
Caleb Jones – Columbus
- Charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
- Pleaded guilty, and sentenced Dec. 1, 2021, to two years probation, two months on house arrest, 100 hours of community service and $500 restitution
Paul Seymour Jr. – Cincinnati
- Facing multiple charges
- Pleaded guilty, and sentenced Nov. 4, 2022, to one year of probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution
Jared Kastner – Beavercreek
- Charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
- Arrested Dec. 8, 2021, but no further updates
Terry Lynn Lindsey – State of Ohio
- Charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
- Pleaded guilty, and sentenced July 15, 2022, to five months in prison, three years of probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution
Saul Llamas – Cleveland
- Facing multiple charges
- Arrested Nov. 30, 2022, but no further updates
Michael S. Lockwood – Warren
- Facing multiple charges
- Arrested Dec. 15, 2022, but no further updates
Robert Anthony Lyon – Columbus
- Charged with Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting Theft of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
- Pleaded guilty, and sentenced Sept. 22, 2022 to 40 days in prison, one year of supervised release and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $2,000 restitution.
Clifford Mackrell – Wellington
- Charged with Forcibly Assault, Resist, Oppose, Impede, Intimidate, or Interfere with Certain Officers or Employees Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority with Intent to Impede or Disrupt the Orderly Conduct of Government Business or Official Functions Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
- Pleaded not guilty on May 3, 2021, and remains on a personal recognizance bond.
Kenneth Massie – Dayton
- Facing multiple charges
- Pleaded guilty on Oct. 21, 2022, and awaiting sentencing
David Mehaffie – Kettering
- Facing charges including Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers and Aiding and Abetting Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting Civil Disorder Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
- Found guilty of four offenses, including felony aiding and aiding and abetting in assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Awaiting sentencing
Walter J. Messer – Dayton
- Facing charges including Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds Parade, Demonstrate or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings
- Arrested July 28, 2021, but no further updates
Adam Miller – Akron
- Facing multiple charges
- Arrested on May 31, 2022, but no further updates
Brandon James and Stephanie Danielle Miller – Bradford
- Both facing charges including Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing In a Capitol Building
- Brandon pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building and was sentenced Dec. 15, 2022 to 20 days in prison, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution
- Stephanie pleaded guilty to the same charge was was sentenced Dec. 15, 2022 to 14 days of incarceraton, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution
Bennie Alvin and Sandra Ruth Parker – Northern District of Ohio
- Facing charges including Conspiracy Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds Tampering with Documents or Proceedings
- Both were arrested Feb. 18, 2021, and have seen eight different indictments since, with the most recent being on June 22, 2022. No further updates
Madison Pettit – Toledo
- Charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
- Pleaded guilty and sentenced on March 31, 2022, to 18 months of probation, 45 days on house arrest, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution
Christine Priola – Willoughby
- Charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds Unlawful Activities on Capitol Grounds, Parades, Assemblages and Display of Flags
- Pleaded guilty and sentenced on Oct. 28, 2022 to 15 months in prison, one year of supervised release and $2,000 restitution
Erik Rau – Columbus
- Charged with Knowingly Enter or Remain in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority to do so; Knowingly, and with Intent to Impede or Disrupt the Orderly Conduct of Government Business. Willfully Utter Loud, Threatening, or Abusive Language or Engage in Disruptive Conduct, Parade, Demonstrate or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings
- Pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and was sentenced on Sept. 29, 2021 to 45 days of incarceration and $500 restitution
Oliver Louis Sarko – Columbus
- Charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
- Made a plea agreement and was sentenced on April 29, 2022, to 30 days in jail, 36 months of probation and $500 restitution
Ethan C. Seitz – Bucyrus
- Charged with Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
- Pleaded not guilty to all counts on April 22, 2021, but no further updates
Alexander Sheppard – Columbus
- Charged with Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Entering and Remaining on the Floor of Congress; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
- Pleaded not guilty on all counts and had a status conference on July 19, 2021, but no further updates
Jordan Siemers – Geneva
- Facing multiple charges
- Arrested Nov. 30, 2022, but no further updates
Justin Michael Smith – Cleveland
- Facing multiple charges
- Arrested May 4, 2022, but no further updates
Paul Seymour Sr. – Cincinnati
- Facing multiple charges
- Pleaded guilty and sentenced on Nov. 4, 2022, to one year of probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution
Devin Steiner – Akron
- Facing multiple charges
- Arrested May 26, 2022, but no further updates
Justin Stoll – Southern District of Ohio
- Facing a charge of Interstate threats; Tampering with a witness by threat
- Arrested Jan. 15, 2021, but no further updates
Ryan Swoope – Mentor
- Facing multiple charges
- Arrested on Nov. 30, 2022, but no further updates
Cole Andrew Temple – Toledo
- Charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
- Pleaded guilty on Oct. 5, 2022, and awaiting sentencing
Dustin Byron Thompson – Southern District of Ohio
- Charged with Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Theft of Government Property; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
- Found guilty on all counts by a jury on April 14, 2022, and sentenced Nov. 18, 2022 to three years in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution
Colton and Kimberly Wargo – Cleveland
- Facing multiple charges
- Both arrested on May 4, 2022, but no further updates
Jessica Watkins – Dayton
- Charged with seditious conspiracy alongside charges in new case.
- Found guilty on Nov. 29, 2022, of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging duties. Awaiting sentencing
Jodi Lynn Wilson – Toledo
- Facing charges including Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
- Arrested on Aug. 19, 2021 with an initial appearance Aug. 25, but no further updates
John Douglas Wright – Canton
- Charged with Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly Conduct and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder Obstruction of Justice/Congress False Statement to Federal Agents
- Pleaded guilty on Aug. 2, 2022, and awaiting sentencing
Abigail, Loammi and Loruhamah Yazdani-Isfehani – Columbus
- All three were given multiple charges
- All three pleaded guilty between July 28, 2022 and Aug. 10, 2022.
- Abigail was sentenced Nov. 10, 2022 to two years of probation, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay $500 restitution
- Loammi was sentenced Nov. 10, 2022 to 14 days of incarceration, two years of probation, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay $500 restitution
- Loruhamah was sentenced Nov. 10, 2022 to two years of probation, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay $500 restitution
Elijah Yazdani – Logan
- Facing charges including Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in any Restricted Building or Grounds Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds Obstruct, or Impede Passage Through or Within the Capitol Building
- Arrested on May 3, 2021, and information filed on Aug. 26, 2021, but no further updates