Ohioans encouraged to participate in Teal Pumpkin Project

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Trick-or-treating is only days away and in light of the pandemic options for Halloween are limited.

For those who will be opening their doors or leaving them in their front steps, Dr. Andrew Dang with Premiere Allergy and Asthma is asking Ohioans to consider those who may have allergies and optioning to have substitutes for them too.

“A lot of the candy handed out contains, nuts and milk potentially and egg potentially,” said Dr. Dang.

He says it’s important to note that some candy doesn’t have the full list of ingredients. So he asks others to consider giving stickers, notebooks, pens, or toys.

He says people can put out a teal pumpkin to help make it easier for the kids who are searching for houses that have different options.

It’s formally known as the Teal Pumpkin Project.

If someone is unaware of their child is allergic to certain foods, it’s important to look out for symptoms like hives and difficulty with breathing.

For those who do have kids with allergies, he recommends they carry EpiPen’s with them.

The following health departments have issued guidelines for resident to review ahead of Trick-or-Treating activities:

Ohio Department of Health – Celebrating Halloween

Franklin County Public Health – Halloween Guidance 2020

Columbus Public Health – Trick or Treat Safety Tips

Delaware General Health District – Safety Guidelines for Trick-or-Treating

Here are Trick or Treat times confirmed by NBC4:

Ashville: Oct. 31, 4-5:30 p.m.

Athens: Oct. 31, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Bexley: Oct. 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Bucyrus: Oct. 31, 2-4 p.m.

Canal Winchester: Oct. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

Centerburg: Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

Chillicothe: TBD

Circleville: Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Columbus: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Danville: Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

Delaware: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Dublin: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Fairfield Township: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.

Fredericktown: Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

Gahanna: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Genoa Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Grove City: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Groveport: Oct. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

Hilliard: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Johnstown: Oct. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

Lancaster: Oct. 29, 6-7:30 p.m.

London: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Marion: Oct. 31 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Marysville: Oct. 31, 6-8p.m.

Mount Sterling: TBD

Mount Vernon: Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Nelsonville: Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

New Albany: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

New Lexington: TBD

Newark: Oct. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

Obetz: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Orange Township: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Pataskala: Oct. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

Pickerington: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

The Plains: TBD

Plain City: Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.

Powell: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Prairie Township: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Reynoldsburg: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Richwood: TBD

Somerset: Oct. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

Sedalia: Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

South Bloomfield: Oct. 31, 2-4 p.m.

South Solon: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Upper Arlington: Oct. 29, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Waverly: TBD

Westerville: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

West Jefferson: Oct 29, 6-8 p.m.

Whitehall: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Worthington: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.