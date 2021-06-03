Ohioans don’t like to wear seat belts, State Patrol survey shows

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Out of six states surveyed last week, adult Ohioans came first place for seat belt violations with 4,500 in one week.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol worked with Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia law enforcement on safety belt enforcement from May 24-31, 2020.

In Ohio, troopers cited 4,500 motorists for not wearing a seat belt, and 138 for not fastening their child to a safety seat correctly. Throughout the six states, 9,873 motorists were cited for failing to wear an available safety belt and 470 for child safety seat violations.

“Motorists are reminded that safety is a shared responsibility between the driver and passengers. Each time you get in a vehicle, ensure everyone uses safety belts if available,” OSHP said in a media release.

Pennsylvania (1,332), Kentucky (1,257) and Michigan (1,029) all had far fewer violations than Ohio.

However, Ohioans were more likely to buckle in their kids correctly than Pennsylvania, which had 173 child safety seat citations to Ohio’s 138. Still, those two states far outstripped West Virginia (9), Michigan (21), and Kentucky (58) for child seat violations.