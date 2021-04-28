Ohioans anticipating next steps as Biden holds first address to Congress

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohioans are sharing what they’re looking to next when it comes to leadership in our country as President Joe Biden makes his very first address to Congress since taking office.

Many people didn’t realize the president was holding his address Wednesday evening. They did, however, have strong feelings on where the country needs to go next.

“Crisis to opportunity, setbacks into strength,” Biden said during his address.

The president touted the vaccine distribution nationwide, but also what’s next, specifically the American Families Plan.

“To win that competition for the future, we also need to make a once-in-a-generation investment in our families, in our children,” Biden said.

Biden’s plan calls for increasing aid for education: 2 years of free community college and increasing Pell grants.

“I have four younger siblings also, so my parents need to pay for tuition for all five of us, so it’s something that’s on our minds as being financially responsible for that,” said Ohio State University student Laura Martel.

Biden also urged aid when it comes to providing for the youngest American with quality preschool programs and affordable childcare.

“Yeah, because I think lower middle-class families, they need a lot of help, right?” said Ohio State University student Sare Tibbs. “That would be a great thing to focus on.”

“My hats are off to the teachers who have done the live-streaming and the attempting to corral second graders and still either keep a job or have a spouse that’s keeping a job,” said Nelsonville resident Monda DeWeese.

The president says he plans to pay for his vision by increasing taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

“It’s time to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out,” Biden said.

The president also called for the healing of the soul of the nation and rebuilding trust between law enforcement and communities through reform. He also discussed gun violence and calling for the ban of “ghost guns.”

Biden also called specifically called on Congress to offer protections for DACA residents as well.