Ohio women getting COVID-19 vaccine at a 30% higher rate than men; nationally 20%

A first responder vaccinates a woman in her car at a vaccination center in Londonderry, New Hampshire on February 4, 2021. – The drive-through center is run by the New Hampshire National Guard and vaccinations are performed by airman, soldiers and local first responders. Both Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are used at the site that is modelled after Covid-19 testing sites that the National Guard also run. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Women in Ohio are being vaccinated for COVID-19 at a nearly 30% higher rate than men.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, mid-April data shows that 39% of women have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 32% of men have. Franklin County data nearly mirrors those percentages with 39% of women and 33% of men.

Nationally, the gender gap is smaller. Women are getting the COVID-19 vaccine at a 20% higher rate than men, according to CDC data.

The vaccine rate gender gap is also in line with latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey poll that showed more men, particularly Republican men, said they would not be vaccinated.

Breakdown of people who said “no” when asked: “If a vaccine for the coronavirus is made available to you, will you choose to be vaccinated or not?”

Men: 34%

Women: 26%

Democrat men: 6%

Democrat women: 14%

Republican men: 49%

Republican women: 34%

Independent men: 36%

Independent women: 31%

Statewide, 36% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 24% are fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (distribution of which was put on pause Tuesday).