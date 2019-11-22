Ohio woman sentenced for throwing cat off 17th-floor balcony

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CNN) – An Ohio woman will spend weekends in jail for the next two months after pleading guilty to cruelty against companion animals.

Melissa Thornton threw her roommate’s cat off a 17th-floor balcony during an argument in August.

Police found the cat alive but euthanized it to end its suffering.

In addition to spending weekends in jail for the next eight weeks, she was also sentenced to 18 months probation and 100 hours of community service.

Thornton apologized in court on Wednesday.

“I really apologize for what I did that day. I wish I could just take it all back,” she said.

Neighbors and animal advocates had asked that Thornton receive a year in prison.

