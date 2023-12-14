COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For many years it was the dream of an Ohio woman to help children dealing with cancer, and her family is helping make that dream a reality.

Halle Temple was just 6 years old when she was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma. She beat that round, but it came back in 2018. In 2020, when Halle was just 24-years-old, she lost her battle to cancer. The Share Your Story foundation was created by Halle’s family in her honor.

“It’s bittersweet. I think about how we are doing this because we’re doing this on behalf of Halle. And we are a vessel for her in being able because this provides opportunity for us too to share Halley’s story,” said Julie Hershberger, Halle’s mother.

Halle always loved fashion but never liked hospital gowns. From a young age she wanted to create something else for kids fighting cancer to wear, according to Hershberger. That’s where hallegrace comes in.

“To help and to be able to walk with pediatric cancer patients and to provide comfort and support to them is comforting for us too,” Hershberger said.

Hallegrace is a line of comfortable, fashionable pajamas specially made so patients can get treatment and care without taking them off. Amanda Rango, Founder and Creative Director of ARD Fashion Consulting, has been helping the foundation. She said the design options that will be available will help bring a sense of freedom and choice back to kids.

“I think it’s just normalcy. It’s a little bit more of control when they are living in a world where they feel like they don’t have any control,” Rango said.

It’s the latest project for the foundation.

“Being able to fulfill this on her behalf, it’s been exciting, you can’t help but know she’s cheering us on along the way and she would just be so ecstatic for us to be able to be at this point already,” Hershberger said.

The foundation just started raising money to help get the products to market. More information about fundraising efforts can be found here.