COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thanksgiving presents the opportunity to re-invigorate tried-and-true flavors by adding new wines and spirits to the holiday table.

Wine Specialist at The Lodge, at Geneva on the Lake, Lauren Fiala, and Middle West Spirits National Sales Manager Victor Spotloe, explain Ohio wines and spirits for the Thanksgiving table.

And remember, the Ohio Wine Producers Association has put together the Capital City Wine Trail for the urban winery experience, or try a vines and wines tour in Northeast Ohio for the vineyard-to-table Ohio wine explorer.

Wines

Rieslings: Ferrante, North Coast Cellars, and Laurentia.

WATCH: Lauren Fiala explain her picks for Ohio Rieslings, and why our state does that very well.

Chardonnay: Buttery, oak-aged wines pair well with mashed potatoes and gravy. Grand River Cellars, Harper’s Field, and M-Cellars are Fiala’s picks. Debonne’s stainless-steel aged wines have won awards in California and offer a cleaner finish.

Gewürztraminer and Traminer varietals: Bringing a spiciness and floral note from cold-resistant grapes, pairs well with pumpkin pie. Kosicek Vineyards, and M-Cellars, which offers a grape from the Eastern European country Georgia, which Fiala plans for her own holiday table.

Pinot Noir: Ohio’s pinots are softer with less tannin than West Coast pinot from Oregon and California, says Fiala. Try the Harper’s Field, M-Cellars, and Kosicek Vineyards pinot wines to go with your turkey.

Cabernet Franc: M-Cellars Reserve, Vermillion Valley. Graphite, purple flowers, medium body. Little lighter without the tannin.

Sparkling Wine: M-Cellars, Brut Rose. Meier’s Sparkling Wine. Kosicek Vineyards, sweeter sparkling wine. Ferrante, sparkling Moscato.

Non-alcoholic drinkers: Meier’s Wine Cellars offers non-alcoholic, sparkling grape juice, which can be ordered online or purchased at the winery in Cincinnati.

Spirits

Middle West Spirits debunks the myth that wine and spirits don’t sit well in the same meal. Also in Columbus check out Watershed, 451 Spirits, and Echo Spirits for tastings, tours, and holiday gift basket ideas.

Hot drinks after the family outing: Hot toddy; apple cider with cinnamon and whiskey.

Pre-dinner drinks: Martinis or Negroni with vodka and gin. Spritzers, which blend a vodka and gin with prosecco or sparkling wine.

Drinks with dinner: Old Fashioned, Manhattans, Moscow Mule.

After dinner: Bourbon Cream, Amaros, Sambuca or Whiskey and ginger beer.