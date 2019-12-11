Ohio Village continues “Dickens of a Christmas” tradition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Village will once again be transformed into a Victorian era Christmas village filled with characters from Charles Dickens’ novels.

This central Ohio holiday tradition returns to the Ohio Village on Saturday, December 7 and 14 from 5:30 – 9 p.m., and Sunday, December 8 and 15 from noon-5 p.m.

Have you been to Dickens of a Christmas at Ohio History Connection’s Ohio Village? Danielle Grossman gives us an inside look at the experience coming up at 11 and 4pm! 🌲🌰 Posted by NBC4 on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

For two weekends, Dickens’ festive and enduring vision of Christmas comes to life through carols, decorations, and traditions inspired by his colorful tales. Meet Scrooge, Jacob Marley and other characters from A Christmas Carol, plus a Victorian style Santa Claus. Pose in a sleigh for a unique holiday photo, see holiday preparations underway in village homes and shops, enjoy carolers, crafting and cooking demonstrations, and buy cookies or roasted chestnuts.

The Ohio History Store in the Village, featuring Ohio foods, candies and wines, as well as a wonderful collection of winter and holiday decorations and gifts will be open during the event for shopping.

Admission for Dickens of a Christmas at the Ohio Village is $16, $12/ages 4-12, Free/age 3 and under (Ohio History Connection members: $11, $7/ages 4-12). For more information or to purchase tickets, call 800-686-1541 or visit https://www.ohiohistory.org/participate/event-calendar/ohio-village/dickens.