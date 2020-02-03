Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame seeks nominees for next class

Ohio Department of Veterans Services Director Tim Gorrell, left, and Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor, right, present James P. Bowes U.S. Army Veteran, center, his 2014 Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame plaque during the induction ceremony at Lincoln Theatre in Columbus, Ohio , Thursday, Nov. 6, 2014. The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame selects up to 20 inductees annually from nominations solicited from all citizens of Ohio throughout the year. (AP Photo/The Columbus Dispatch, Kyle Robertson)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s Veterans Hall of Fame is seeking nominations to honor people who have continued to contribute to their communities after their military service.

Nominees must be current or past Ohio residents who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

They also must have been outstanding in volunteerism, advocacy, professional distinction, public service or philanthropy.

Nearly 900 veterans have been inducted since the Hall of Fame’s 1992 inception. They include astronaut Neil Armstrong, actor Paul Newman and fast-food entrepreneur Dave Thomas.

The state Department of Veterans Services encourages people to submit nominations before a June 1, 2020, deadline.