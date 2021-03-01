Ohio University will resume in-person learning for fall semester

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University announced Monday that it will welcome all students back to campus for in-person learning starting with the fall semester.

The university will also offer increased in-person offerings for its summer semester.

“With COVID cases currently dropping in Ohio and across the country as vaccines are deployed, we are planning to welcome all students to our campuses, to significantly increase face-to-face course offerings, and to have fully open residence halls on our Athens campus this fall,” President Duane Nellis said in a news release.

The university outlined several safety precautions in its news release:

We expect to continue to only offer double and single rooms in the residence halls on our Athens campus and maintain isolation and quarantine space for students who test positive or are exposed. We will once again require testing prior to move-in for all students.

We will continue to follow the most up-to-date guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention related to facial coverings, limitations on public gatherings, and other safety protocols.

Classes and indoor events will continue to follow any ongoing public health guidelines for social distancing.

We have identified meeting spaces that can be temporarily redeployed as classroom space for some larger courses.

Some courses will be divided into smaller sections to allow for face-to-face instruction while meeting public health guidelines.

We will offer more in-person hybrid courses that include a mix of face-to-face and online elements each week.

Some larger classes, such as those with more than 50 students, may continue to be delivered online.

Nellis said the university is planning for its Bobcat Student Orientation to be in-person this summer.