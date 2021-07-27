Ohio University suspends fraternity for 4 years for hazing violations

FILE – This June 12, 2006 file photo shows a gate with a historic marker on the Ohio University campus in Athens, Ohio.

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University has suspended the Delta Pi chapter of Sigma Chi for hazing violations.

According to a release from the university, an internal investigation the Delta Pi chapter of Sigma Chi accepted responsibility for the following violations:

D2a – Possessing/Providing False and Misleading Information: Furnishing false information to University officials or law enforcement officers acting within the scope of their job duties

D8b – Hazing: Brutality of a physical nature: See University Policy 23.010: Hazing

D8e – Hazing: Coerced activities: See University Police 23.010: Hazing

“Ohio University is committed to a safe and respectful campus environment that aligns with our institutional values of citizenship, civility, character, community, and commitment. We strive to provide an atmosphere on campus that promotes social and ethical responsibility and we take a thoughtful but active approach when faced with issues that impact student safety and wellbeing,” a statement from the university reads.

The fraternity has been suspended for four years, and the Sigma Chi national organization will need to apply for reinstatement for the chapter in 2025 if it wants to return to Ohio University, the release states.