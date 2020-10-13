Ohio University students quarantined after possible COVID-19 exposure

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – Some Ohio University students are being moved into quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19.

The university said residents of both the Jefferson and Tiffin residence halls are being quarantined from Oct. 13 until Oct. 25 under the order of the Athens City-County Health Department.

In Jefferson Hall, 16 of the hall’s 69 residents tested positive for the virus, while in Tiffin Hall, 22 of 78 residents tested positive.

The COVID-19 positive students were immediately relocated to isolation halls on campus, the university said.

The remaining students will be moved to one of the university’s remaining quarantine halls immediately.

The uninfected students of each residence hall were considered close contacts base on their shared living space and typical shared activities, the university said, meeting the state’s definition of a household.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is for our University community to follow University policy and adhere to public health guidance to keep our students, faculty and staff safe,” President M. Duane Nellis said in a statement announcing the move. “The increasing numbers of COVID cases we are seeing in our residence halls should serve as a wake-up call to our students. Now more than ever, we need to follow necessary health practices to keep our community safe, protect our own families and friends, and ensure business continuity.”

Meals and other University resources will be provided to students through the quarantine period, and the University is working with students and their instructors to support continuing their coursework remotely during quarantine, the statement read.