Ohio University revises plans for in-person commencement ceremonies

FILE – This June 12, 2006 file photo shows a gate with a historic marker on the Ohio University campus in Athens, Ohio.

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) — Ohio University plans to host multiple in-person Spring Commencement events over several days, which will be streamed live for graduates who prefer to participate virtually.

Each regional campus location will hold graduation recognition activities on April 29 or 30. Regional graduates are invited to attend events on their home campus and in Athens.

The Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine will be celebrating commencement in-person on Saturday, May 8. Class of 2021 medical school graduates will be receiving more information soon from the Heritage College.

Students can choose to attend their assigned in-person event or participate in streaming options.

In-person Spring Commencement events will take place between April 29 – May 3 at Peden Stadium.

The University will work to determine specific dates and times based on RSVPs received from its graduates. The number of students who plan to participate in in-person will inform the graduation events number and size. Two guests per graduate are permitted for in-person events.

The University will share more details in the coming days with the Class of 2021 graduates.

“We are so pleased to have the opportunity to celebrate our graduating students’ incredible accomplishments with in-person commencement ceremonies this spring,” President Nellis said. “Our team has planned carefully with the advice of public health officials, so that we can host safe, meaningful events for our graduates and their families.”

The University has also initiated planning for the postponed Spring 2020 commencement activities and will share more information with Spring 2020 graduates before the end of the spring semester.

For more information, visit www.ohio.edu/commencement or email commencement@ohio.edu.