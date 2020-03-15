Ohio University reduces staff effectively Monday, March 16th

1  of  2
by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio University staff will be working remotely from home beginning Monday, March 16.

University officials say they’ve made the decision to reduce faculty and staff to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Administration will be in contact with employees to set up a plan to work remotely.

“No cases of coronavirus have been reported at any Ohio University campus or location, and we continue to believe the risk of transmission on our campuses is low at this time”, according to authorities.

