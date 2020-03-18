Ohio University postpones spring commencement

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — Ohio University joined other colleges in the state and announced it would be postponing spring commencement due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

A release from Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis states that the spring commencement ceremonies planned for May 1-2 and graduation recognition activities on all regional campuses have been postponed.

The decision to postpone was made in the best interest of our graduating students and our entire University community and in alignment with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that no gatherings with 50 people or more take place for the next eight weeks to slow the spread of this disease. This decision is supported by and reflects the input of Student Senate President Lydia Ramlo, Student Trustees Austin McClain and Justin Kelley, as well as thousands of students who provided their perspectives as I moved toward this announcement,” Nellis stated in the release.

A date to hold the postponed commencement has not been announced.