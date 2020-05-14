Ohio University plans to return to campus this fall

ATHENS, Ohio– Ohio University says they will open their campuses this fall semester.
“With the health and safety of our University community at the top of our minds, we are planning for our new normal,” President M. Duane Nellis said in a statement. “It is our hope and intention that we will return to in-person instruction in the fall if it is safe for us to do so.”
The university says they will open campuses “under guidance from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and public health officials” to make sure it is a safe environment to students, faculty, and staff.
CLICK HERE to read their entire statement.