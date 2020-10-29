Ohio University plans to bring back all residential students to Athens campus in January for spring semester

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University President Duane Nellis announced Thursday that all residential students who want to return to the Athens campus can do so in January for the spring semester.



In addition, Ohio University will expand face-to-face and hybrid course offerings at all campuses and move more undergraduate courses that remain online to synchronous delivery to meet the needs of students.

Any students who prefer to continue learning remotely will have the option to do so.



OU’s Board of Trustees met Thursday to affirm this strategy, which was developed in consultation with public health experts and takes into account projections for COVID-19 cases and forecasts for flu in the coming months.

I appreciate the extraordinary work our University community has accomplished to meet the challenges of teaching, learning, and conducting research amid a pandemic.



Not a week goes by that I don’t hear from students and families who are looking forward to a greater level of on-campus instruction and student activities in the spring semester. With the experience of the fall semester and the lessons we have learned to date, I am hopeful we can meet these goals. Our decisions always will be focused on keeping our students, faculty, and staff safe while meeting our educational mission, and we will continue to keep you informed as we look ahead to the summer session and fall semester 2021. Ohio University President Duane Nellis



To minimize the public health risk to the community, Ohio University will continue to implement strategies that have helped to reduce the spread of disease and make new and necessary changes: