Ohio University fraternity put on disciplinary probation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fraternity at Ohio University is in the hot seat after being placed on disciplinary probation this week.

Lambda Chi Alpha was put on probation, which means that if something happens during this period, they will be at risk for suspension or expulsion.

About a month ago, all the IFC fraternity chapters were suspended after new allegations of hazing.

A spokesperson for OU said the chapter’s cease and desist has been lifted, and they are fully operational under certain conditions.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools