Ohio University fraternity put on disciplinary probation

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fraternity at Ohio University is in the hot seat after being placed on disciplinary probation this week.

Lambda Chi Alpha was put on probation, which means that if something happens during this period, they will be at risk for suspension or expulsion.

About a month ago, all the IFC fraternity chapters were suspended after new allegations of hazing.

A spokesperson for OU said the chapter’s cease and desist has been lifted, and they are fully operational under certain conditions.